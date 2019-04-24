Getty Image

Over the past couple weeks, fans have been concerned about Britney Spears. There is a rumor that she is being held against her will in a mental health treatment facility, and on Monday, fans held a protest inspired by the #FreeBritney hashtag. Now, after staying almost silent on social media for all of 2019, Spears has shared a message for her fans, in which she insists that everything is OK.

In the quick video, Spears assures fans that she is doing well, and that due to all the stress and anxiety she and her family are dealing with, she needed to take some time to take care of herself. She goes into greater depth in the caption:

“I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control!!! Wow!!! There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear. These fake emails everywhere were crafted by Sam Lutfi years ago… I did not write them. He was pretending to be me and communicating with my team with a fake email address. My situation is unique, but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment. You may not know this about me, but I am strong, and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful. Love you.”

After Spears’ father’s health issues began late last year, her Las Vegas residency, Domination, was put on hold. She said at the time, “A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time.”