When BRS Kash released his debut project Kash Only at the top of the year, one of the standout joints turned out to be the Mulatto-featuring, Cash Money Records-aping “Kash App.” The track was so popular that fans of the “Throat Baby” rapper wondered why he didn’t put the controversial XXL Freshman on the remix of his biggest hit to date.

Judging from the video for “Kash App” that BRS Kash put out today, it was so his and Mulatto’s collaboration could get its proper due. Rather than simply remixing an existing hit, this gives him a chance to promote his second potential hit, and given the video’s replay value, he’s off to a great start.

The video’s plot, such as it is, is simple and familiar: Kash is in town to promote a wild house party and offers to pay a few fans’ bills in the interim — which he does, naturally, via that instantly recognizable green screen (which displays some frankly unrealistic totals). It all culminates in a homebound twerk-fest that cops show up to shut down before being inevitably pulled in by the gratuitous booty on display.

Meanwhile, this may well be one of the last times Mulatto is listed as a guest feature on another rapper’s record. The Atlanta star isn’t going anywhere, she’s just been hard at work changing her stage name after drawing fire for promoting colorism with her controversial moniker.

Watch the “Kash App” video above.