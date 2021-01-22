Mulatto ended her 2020 year with the release of her Queen Of Da Souf deluxe album. She gifted fans with five new songs that joined the project’s original 13 tracks. Now in 2021, Mulatto is back in action, but this time, in the form of a guest appearance alongside rising rapper and Atlanta native, BRS Kash. The two acts bring some high-octane strip club energy for “Kash App.” The track finds them both boasting about money with BRS Kash, who rose to fame thanks to his breakout hit, “Throat Baby,” promising to throw some money or send a CashApp to a woman if she keeps him entertained. Mulatto slides onto the strip club-ready track with a verse that describes her impact on the men she interacts with.

The new track can be found on BRS Kash’s new project, Kash Only. Across its 13 songs, fans can expect to hear contributions from DaBaby and City Girls, who both lend verses to a “Throat Baby” remix, and Toosii. Kash Only is also the rapper’s first project under the LVRN imprint, which he signed to last summer. Mulatto, on the other hand, is still promoting her Queen Of Da Souf album as she recently released videos for “Sex Lies” and “Spend It.” The fellow ATLien also promised to change her name as her current moniker is rooted in colorism within the Black community.

You can listen to “Kash App” above.

Kash Only is out now via LVRN/Interscope. Get it here.