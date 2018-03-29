Getty Image

It’s widely accepted that Bruce Springsteen’s “classic” period ranges from 1975 when he released his seminal, third album Born To Run to 1984, when he put out the world-beating, chart-dominating monster Born In The USA. That being said, many of “The Boss’s” biggest fans hold a special place in their heart for that late 1980s, early 1990’s period during which he put the E Street Band on ice, moved out to California and produced shiny, synth-laden albums like Lucky Town and Human Touch. For those fans, Springsteen has a monster of a treat.

Today, Bruce announced a brand new box set titled The Album Collection Vol. 2 1987-1996, a limited-edition, numbered collection that combines his four studio albums from this particular era, with two additional EPs and a double-LP live album. For Springsteen vinyl completists, this new set is an absolute must, coming as it does with the first-ever pressing of the 1996 EP Blood Brothers, along with long out-of-print records like his 1993 MTV Plugged live release, and 1995’s The Ghost Of Tom Joad. Interestingly, the 1987 studio album Tunnel Of Love has been expanded out to a double-vinyl record in order to enhance the quality of the audio.

For more information about The Album Collection Vol. 2 1987-1996, you can check out Springsteen’s official website here.