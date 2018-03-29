It’s widely accepted that Bruce Springsteen’s “classic” period ranges from 1975 when he released his seminal, third album Born To Run to 1984, when he put out the world-beating, chart-dominating monster Born In The USA. That being said, many of “The Boss’s” biggest fans hold a special place in their heart for that late 1980s, early 1990’s period during which he put the E Street Band on ice, moved out to California and produced shiny, synth-laden albums like Lucky Town and Human Touch. For those fans, Springsteen has a monster of a treat.
Today, Bruce announced a brand new box set titled The Album Collection Vol. 2 1987-1996, a limited-edition, numbered collection that combines his four studio albums from this particular era, with two additional EPs and a double-LP live album. For Springsteen vinyl completists, this new set is an absolute must, coming as it does with the first-ever pressing of the 1996 EP Blood Brothers, along with long out-of-print records like his 1993 MTV Plugged live release, and 1995’s The Ghost Of Tom Joad. Interestingly, the 1987 studio album Tunnel Of Love has been expanded out to a double-vinyl record in order to enhance the quality of the audio.
For more information about The Album Collection Vol. 2 1987-1996, you can check out Springsteen’s official website here.
Join The Discussion: Log In With