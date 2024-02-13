Burna Boy is the voice of Afro-fusion. But as of yesterday (February 12), the “Big 7” musician is also the new face of G-Star Raw. In an announcement posted to the luxury denim retailer’s social media accounts, the company unveiled its latest global campaign featuring the Grammy Award-winning entertainer.

In the supporting visual, a fashionable Burna Boy ferociously stomps around the world with his army of dancers. With Burna Boy dressed in the company’s limited edition Double Denim Edit line, his latest single, “On Form” off his album I Told Them.., serves as the musical inspiration to spark their high-energy choreography.

Although the entire collection has not been revealed, Burna Boy’s stamp of approval isn’t to be taken lightly. “Denim isn’t just fabric — it’s an extension of who I am,” he said in a statement. “Like my music, it’s personal, a dialogue between me and myself. Every stitch and every fade tell a story. G-Star gets that. They’re not about following trends. They’re about challenging norms, just like me. Our connection goes beyond fashion; it’s about pushing boundaries and embracing authenticity.”

The brand’s chief marketing officer, Gwenda van Vliet, shared her excitement about partnering with Burna Boy. “We are proud to continue our legacy in working with the world’s biggest inspirational icons,” she said. “Burna Boy is one of the most innovative artists of our time and the embodiment of today’s youth culture, challenging the norm in both style and music, which is very close to our heart.”

Details of the limited edition collection modeled by Burna Boy will be released soon. Find more information here.

Watch the full campaign visual starring Burna Boy above.

Burna Boy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.