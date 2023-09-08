Busta Rhymes and Coi Leray already demonstrated impressive lyrical chemistry when he remixed her hit single “Players.” But that chemistry is even more advanced on “Luxury Life,” where the two rappers trade dynamic back-and-forth rhymes over a sample of The Whole Darn Family’s “Seven Minutes Of Funk.” In fact, it’s the very sample from Jay-Z’s second Reasonable Doubt single “Ain’t No N****” with Foxy Brown, which used a similar rhyme scheme. Busta and Coi even sing the hook in the same style, which was originally lifted from the Four Tops’ “Ain’t No Woman (Like The One I’ve Got).”

The video is similarly an ode to the ’90s, with Busta and Coi sticking up a diner in a visual homage to Pulp Fiction (a scene that gets referenced quite a lot in hip-hop, such as in Sleepy Brown and Outkast’s “I Can’t Wait” video), then battling it out in a dojo with references to The Matrix. There’s also a pull of Bruce Lee and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s fight scene from Game Of Death. Busta loves his movies, it’s nice to see him keep that trend going while passing the torch to the next generation.

So far, Busta’s last two videos have featured BIA (“Beach Ball“) and Coi Leray… can we get a Rah Digga reunion, too??

Watch Busta Rhymes’ “Luxury Life” video featuring Coi Leray above.