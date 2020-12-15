Since Busta Rhymes‘ E.L.E. 2 single “Outta My Mind” samples New Jack Swing trio Bell Biv Devoe’s iconic hit “Poison” on its beat and chorus, it’s only right he bring the three living legends along for the video. The clip takes place in what looks like a warehouse, where Busta and his Conglomerate cronies throw a raucous mid-quarantine party — checking the temperatures of its female attendees despite the women’s obvious annoyance.

Once inside, though, the ladies are treated to a typically animated Busta Rhymes performance as the Dungeon Dragon brings the heat back via the fire he spits over the clattering beat — and his massive fur coat. How he maintains so much energy wearing that thing without losing a gallon of sweat is beyond me, but it’s impressive that he’s kept up that ability after nearly thirty years as one of hip-hop’s most quick-tongued lyricists. As for Bell, Biv, and Devoe, the three singers keep it dapper in matching suits and tasteful chains, differentiating themselves with their headwear.

Busta has had a busy month promoting his new album, which includes collabs with Anderson .Paak and Kendrick Lamar. He also made an appearance on Russ’s Chomp EP.

Watch Busta’s “Outta My Mind” video above.

Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God (The Deluxe Edition) is out now via Empire. Get it here.