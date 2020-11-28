It’s been almost a month since Busta Rhymes dropped his tenth album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God. The Long Island native recently sat down for an interview with NPR in which he discussed the current state of music and how, in his opinion, today’s artists fail to create a “full album experience.”

“That’s what I come from. That’s what I miss,” Busta said. “And I think that’s something that this generation needs to experience in the right way now: the experience and the importance of understanding what it is to treat yourself to an incredible, cohesive body of work.” He was then asked for his opinion on some of today’s artists and the music they’ve released.

“I embrace everything with grace, because when I was trying to get on in the beginning, you know, we took from the influences and the elder statesmen before us,” he replied. “We took from it and tried to make it our own. But of course, in the process of trying to make it your own, you do certain things different, in a way that some of the elder statesmen might not be willing to accept.”

