Cameron Diaz Is Dating That Guy From Good Charlotte, The One Not Married To Nicole Ritchie

It’s a tale of two early 2000s pop “punks.” While Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley is recovering from the disease of Avril Lavigne, and also a collapsed liver and kidneys from years of alcohol abuse, Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden, who you might know from not-dating Nicole Richie and that one song on Madden 2003, is living the lifestyle of the rich and famous with Cameron Diaz.

Diaz, 41, and Madden, 35, have been dating for a few weeks after being introduced by Nicole Richie, a close friend of The Other Woman star and wife of Benji’s twin brother, Joel Madden. A source told Page Six, “Benji is madly in love with Cameron, but she wants to take it slow…He has dated a lot of Nicole’s friends in the past but Nicole really wants this one to work.” (Via)

Someone check on the guy from Simple Plan. He’s either dead, or boning Elizabeth Hurley.

Via Page Six