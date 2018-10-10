Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Camila Cabello had a big night yesterday: She won four awards at the AMAs, and while there, she performed a new orchestral version of “Consequences,” the original version of which appears on her debut album Camila. She released the new version of the track as a single last night, and she has also shared an emotional video for the song, which co-stars Dylan Sprouse.

In the clip, Cabello walks through a park and encounters ghostly memories of a previous relationship, including all the ups and all the downs. Cabello wrote in a tweet that the video is about trying to move on: “My videos are pretty much what the inside of my brain looks like. This is what it looked like in my brain while I was trying to move on. Thank you [Sprouse] for being amazing and wanting to be in my video.”

#Consequences 🌙 video out tomorrow 10/10 at 9am ET, let the magic begin…. pic.twitter.com/h4nG52VM2t — camila (@Camila_Cabello) October 10, 2018

She also previously talked about the personal nature of the song, saying that she put a lot of care into recording it: “For the version that you heard, I re-did the vocals for the seventh time on November. I re-did it so many times because I wanted to capture it. I feel like the song is a way of letting people in.”

Watch Cabello’s video for “Consequences” above.

Camila is out now via Epic Records. Get it here.