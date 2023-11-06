Here Are The Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Set Times For 2023

Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival returns to LA’s Dodger Stadium this weekend, November 11-12, headlined by The Hillbillies — comprised of Kendrick Lamar and his cousin Baby Keem — and SZA. The festival returns after a multi-year hiatus caused in part by COVID-19; the last Flog Gnaw was in 2019 headlined by Drake. Today, the fest announced its set times for the weekend, which you can find below.

in addition to the usual suspects, such as Tyler’s former Odd Future compatriots Earl Sweatshirt and Syd, this year’s fest will highlight a slew of rising talent, including singers Baby Rose, Ravyn Lenae, and D4vd, rabble rousing rap crews like AG Club and Paris, Texas, and genre bending artists from across the modern spectrum of music.