Getty Image

Since Tyler The Creator hosted the inaugural Camp Flog Gnaw fest in 2012, the event has grown to be a festival that consistently delivers strong lineups and good times. It looks like that will be true this year as well (on November 9 and 10 at Dodger Stadium), as the 2019 Camp Flog Gnaw lineup has been announced, and it features some great talent.

Aside from Tyler himself, the lineup also features Solange, YG, FKA Twigs, Juice Wrld, Brockhampton, Clairo, DaBaby, Taco, Willow Smith, The Internet, GoldLink, H.E.R., Daniel Caesar, 21 Savage, Blood Orange, Earl Sweatshirt, Yasiin Bey, Yuna, Dominic Fike, Daisy, Na-Kel Smith, Slowthai, Radiant Children, Juto, Summer Walker, Thundercat, Willow Smith, Domo Genesis, IDK, Omar Apollo, Choker, Left Brain, Tomy Genesis, Mike G, Danti, Elephant Gym, Destiny Rogers, and Laundry Day. Additionally, there’s also an unannounced headliner on the poster next to Tyler’s name.

Camp Flog Gnaw

Tyler holds his festival in high regard: In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, he said of Camp Flog Gnaw, “I think I have one of the best festivals. Like, I have [one of the] top three festivals right now. It’s Coachella, then it’s me, and then I don’t know who the f*ck ever is next. But I have to make sure I keep pushing that to get to number one at some point.”

Passes go on sale on August 16 at noon PT. In the meantime, check out the Camp Flog Gnaw lineup poster above.