Cardi B and Offset have had their ups and downs as a couple, but Cardi is more than willing to go to bat for her husband if need be. Cardi clapped back at a Twitter who accused Offset of cheating on her after a woman who previously accused Trey Songz of sexual abuse posted a TikTok video on Monday claiming Offset paid her $50,000 to get an abortion. The woman, Celina Powell, has gained notoriety in recent years for her salacious revelations about stars she’s supposedly slept with.

The credulous Twitter user who accosted Cardi apparently believed Powell’s story, goading the “WAP” rapper, “So you let your n**** nut in other women… and you still took him back?” Cardi, who wasn’t impressed with the user’s claims that “no shade” was intended, replied with a screenshot of a Google search about Powell’s ongoing claims already being debunked — by no less an authority than Powell herself, who apparently admitted to lying about the pregnancy on the talk show Face The Truth hosted by Vivica A. Fox.

“You must be new on social media,” Cardi chided. “Here, let me take you back.” The original tweet was deleted, but screenshots are forever.

CLAPBACK: Cardi B reacts to viral TikTok where Celina Powell claims Offset paid her $50,000 for an ab*rtion. Cardi says “You must be new on social media.” Celina was confronted on TV for fabricating this story in the past. pic.twitter.com/BpRpE9KYQu — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 12, 2021

