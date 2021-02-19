Cardi B Tells The Story Of How She First Got Into Rapping

Cardi B’s music career origins have been well-documented, since before she came to rap on a professional level, she was an internet celebrity and a cast member of Love & Hip Hop: New York. Now, though, she has discussed the moment she actually decided to really try being a rapper.

Cardi got nostalgic on Twitter yesterday, sharing an older photo of her in a room surrounded by dollar bills, presumably from her days as a stripper. She captioned her post, “I miss the ghetto.” She followed that up with an old Instagram video of her rapping a capella and explained, “I really just used to play around making rhymes up when I was bored till my manager at the time told me why don’t you try to rhyme on a beat …I was like [rolling eyes emojis] ok I guess then I actually made some rhymes into a song.” She then shared another old rapping video and wrote, “Me when I used to throw shots at b*tches [crying laughing emojis] I will really put lil rhymes together for fun …Now it’s my and It took me a long way.”

It’s fair to say that things have worked out well for her since then, as she has a No. 1 album to her name with Invasion Of Privacy and a handful of chart-topping single, the latest among them being “WAP.”

