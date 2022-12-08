For the past couple of years, one of the more controversial topics in hip-hop has been the so-called “BBL” — short for “Brazilian butt lift.” As any number of rappers have referenced the procedure in their lyrics (some examples include 21 Savage, Kanye West, Latto, Moneybagg Yo, and more), its popularity has grown — and become more divisive. One of its loudest proponents was Cardi B, who talked about feeling like she was “too skinny” in high school and how her own butt lift also raised her tips when she worked at the strip club.

However, it appears she’s changed her tune; in a recent Instagram Live, she told fans she recently had her own reversed and warned them against getting one in the first place. According to People, Cardi admitted, “In August I got surgery and I removed 95% of my biopolymers… if you don’t know what it is, it’s ass shots. It was a really crazy process. All I’m going to say is that if you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like ‘Oh my god, I don’t have enough fat to put in my ass,’ so you [think you should] resort to ass shots, don’t!”

Cardi previously recalled getting the procedure done illegally for $800 in a Queens basement. “It was the craziest pain ever,” she said. “I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days.” During her Live, she gave a more ardent warning: “If y’all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done you have to make sure your blood levels are all right,” she said. “If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don’t do it.”