Joe Budden is setting the record straight about his rumored feud with Cardi B, and retracted his past comments about her song “Bongos,” during a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast.

“I don’t click on things when they can hurt me emotionally,” he said. “Cardi is my girl, so when the headlines is, ‘Cardi B Tears Into Joe Budden’ — come on, man. That hurts. That hurts my heart.”

“And I wouldn’t have been saying that directly to Cardi because I f*ck with Cardi,” Budden added. “I was talking to a few of you other people, but now I have to address the Cardi sh*t.”

A few weeks ago, Budden had upset the Bronx rapper by saying her collab with Megan Thee Stallion sounded like a “science project,” according to HipHopDX.

“I hate the song,” he shared. “It’s not better than any of the songs like it. ‘WAP,’ ‘Up,’ it’s not better than Cardi B feature. This is Cardi getting ready to follow-up her debut album… They not gonna spend the money to keep this rolling into the fourth and first quarter.”

Cardi eventually heard about Budden’s thoughts and shared some of her own during an Instagram live. “I just feel like he has an issue with me,” Cardi said. “And it was beyond the critique of ‘Bongos’ — it’s just you inviting b*tches who said the rudest, nastiest sh*t… when Mal and Rory say f*ck sh*t about you, you get so defensive and you want to clear it up.”

Still, it’s good that the two were able to clear things up.

