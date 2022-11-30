Cardi B’s Marge Simpson Halloween Costume Was Accused Of Copyright Infringement

Cardi B and Atlantic Records are being threatened with legal action over her Halloween costume, according to Vibe via a report on Artnet.com.

Late last week, Italian pop artist aleXsandro Palombo issued a statement reading, “Cardi B has illegitimately appropriated the work of aleXsandro Palombo for mere business purposes in defiance of the most elementary rules on copyright and Instagram policies, with the consequent serious risks, both of compensation and of discredit for her public image.” Palombo also reached out to Atlantic Records, which he said replied via a publicist who said they’d gladly add a credit on the original post. However, the artist said he wanted a “remedial post” from Cardi, as well as the photographer and stylist, who also posted the photos to their own Instagram accounts.

In the image, Cardi cosplays as the iconic matriarch of the long-running animated sitcom The Simpsons with poses and styling inspired by Palombo’s 2013 project Marge Simpsons Style Icon, which reimagined Marge in ensembles from pop culture. Palombo’s project was inspired itself by a photograph of a model wearing a revealing dress designed by the late Thierry Mugler in 1995, as well as other iconic images including Breakfast At Tiffany’s, the Spice Girls, and Playboy. Cardi’s costume shots duplicated the Mugler look right down to the original photo hanging on the wall behind her.

While Palombo has not formally issued a lawsuit, he is demanding a response to his request for a follow-up post linking to his own work and compensation. He says he has yet to receive a response.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.