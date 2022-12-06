Cardi B maintains an online presence on Twitter. Therefore, per the rules of being a famous person on the internet, she is often the target of Twitter haters. One of them tried to come at her today (December 6), but Cardi kept her composure and had a rock-solid response to the criticism.

This afternoon, a seemingly frustrated Cardi tweeted, “This why [I don’t] talk to yall.” In response, a Twitter user wrote, “Should have never done this music thing if you wasn’t truly passionate about it. Should been an entertainer or remained on Love and Hip hop.” Cardi wasn’t having that, though, as she replied in a now-deleted tweet, “I am passionate…I’m actually overly passionate that’s why I don’t drop lackluster music …..and if I drop something that ain’t my best I makes sure the next song or verse is my BESTEST.”

This why ion talk to yall — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 6, 2022

In other Cardi-on-Twitter news, she also recently shared her thoughts about Casey Anthony in light of the Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies docuseries, tweeting, “I don’t give a deum how they flip it ,switch it,turn it ,toss it Casey Anthony is a disgrace of a mother and she shouldn’t have a uterus.I don’t feel bad for her or for the daddy YALL KNOW WHAT HAPPENED to that baby !!!!”

