Is Cardi B Still Married To Offset?

When Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in 2017, as part of a secret wedding, it shocked fans. Although the two had made public appearances together, including at the Met Gala afterparty in May of 2017, they both had denied any relationship rumors. And only eight days before Offset proposed during a Philly show in October 2017, Cardi B had posted that she was single on social media, according to Billboard. (Wildly enough, the pair would reveal they were already married when that proposal took place.)

After getting married, the two musicians have maintained an on-and-off relationship filled with cheating accusations, separations, and no shortage of lavish gifts to smooth things over. In 2018, Offset even used his Instagram to try to win Cardi B back during one of their many splits, which managed to work.

Cardi B and Offset even briefly announced a divorce in 2020, then didn’t go through with it and got back together. Because of this tumultuous nature, there have been questions about whether the couple is still connected — or if they’ve permanently called it quits.

Here’s what to know about where they stand now.