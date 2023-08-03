Cardi B will not be charged in the mic-throwing incident that took place in Las Vegas last month, TMZ is reporting.

During a performance at Drai’s Beachclub last Saturday (July 29), a person in the audience had splashed a cup of ice and an unknown liquid at Cardi. Cardi then threw a mic at the audience member, however, the microphone reportedly ricocheted off of that person, then hit someone else — who later, fined a police report.

Cardi was later listed as a battery suspect, however, there hasn’t been much movement in the case. According to TMZ, the case was never even brought to the district attorney.

Earlier today (August 4), Cardi’s lawyers, Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, issued a statement to TMZ.

“This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi,” said the lawyers. “On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”

Since last Saturday’s performance, the mic has been put up for auction on eBay, with proceeds benefitting Friendship Circle Las Vegas and Wounded Warrior.

