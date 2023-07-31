Cardi B certainly had an eventful weekend: While performing in Las Vegas, she was splashed by a concertgoer’s drink, so Cardi threw her microphone at the person. There’s no “allegedly” about it, as there’s plenty of video of the throw. Now, it appears she could be facing some legal action.

TMZ reports that the woman who was struck by the mic visited the Las Vegas Metro Police Department to report the incident, and Cardi is now listed as the suspect in a battery. The publication notes, “A woman in the crowd threw some kinda liquid at Cardi while she was performing … and the rapper snapped, immediately throwing the mic in retaliation. The mic struck the drink thrower, but ricocheted and also hit another woman standing next to her. It’s unclear which one of them went to cops, or if there was any mention of the drink being thrown at Cardi.”

That incident wasn’t even the only microphone Cardi threw that weekend: Video from a show the day before shows Cardi, seemingly out of frustration, throwing her mic towards the DJ booth after a performance of “I Like It.”

