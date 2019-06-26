Cardi B Has Pleaded Not Guilty To Her Strip Club Fight Charges

Getty Image

Last week, it was revealed that Cardi B is facing a bevy of serious charges stemming from an alleged incident at a New York strip club, where she supposedly ordered her entourage to assault two bartenders. She has been indicted in 14 charges (12 misdemeanors and two felonies) of assault, conspiracy, criminal solicitation, harassment, reckless endangerment, and felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury.

Now, she has entered her plea: Cardi, alongside Tawana “RemyRojaLaPerla” Jackson-Morel and Jeffrey “AstonMartinChuck” Bush, have pleaded not guilty. This comes shortly after Cardi spoke confidently about avoiding prison time, saying recently, “F -ck you mean? I ain’t going to jail, I got a daughter!”

The two bartenders, who are sisters, claim that Cardi and her entourage threw bottles and alcohol at them. Additionally, one of them allegedly had their head slammed against the bar. This supposedly followed Cardi accusing one of the sisters of sleeping with her husband, Offset. Queens County acting district attorney John Ryan said that Cardi B and Jackson-Morel planned the attack on August 15 and 29, 2018 through social media, and that they supposedly talked about payment.

In April, Cardi rejected a plea deal in the case.

