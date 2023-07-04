We’re currently in the midst of Paris Fashion Week, and Cardi B found herself in the area. While there, she gave an impromptu street performance.

As she left the Thom Browne Fashion Show yesterday (July 3), a street busker asked Cardi if she’d join him for a performance. She initially refused, saying, “No, I’m scared.” She quickly changed her mind, though, approaching his microphone and quietly singing a few lines of Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” as the busker strummed his guitar. Cardi then gave a mischievous laugh before leaving and getting into her car. It makes sense that Cardi B would cut things off before the giant hook, since she’s not known as a singer and Houston is an incredibly high bar. TMZ has video of the moment.

Meanwhile, Offset seemingly accused Cardi of cheating on him recently, and she responded, “Listen: Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all. Don’t pay attention to the country man. […] I’m f*cking Cardi B, n****. I think sometimes, motherf*ckers forget I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p*ssy to anybody, it would be out. I’m just not anybody. I can’t f*ckin’ no regular degular shmegular because they gon’ tell the world. I can’t f*ck nobody in the industry cause they gon’ tell, too.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.