It’s not uncommon for a Cardi B song to take off on social media, especially TikTok. This has led to accusations that Cardi makes music that panders to users of these platforms to take advantage that the popularity a viral dance can provide. Now, Cardi has set the record straight.

On Twitter yesterday, Cardi wrote in regards to her new single “Up,” “Dont try to play me like I just started this sh*t cause of tiktok .My last 4 videos I gave choreography & at award shows as well .Please me , press ,wap & up was my last videos.EAT IT UP ! It wasn’t me who started the wap challenge.I didn’t even knew how to the dance that’s why I never did the challenge in the first place .How ya mad that these female rappers songs becoming tiktok challenges because people genuinely wants to dance to it.”

Somebody replied, “there’s a difference between becoming a challenge and forcing a challenge on people, that’s what the people mean,” to which Cardi responded, “I never forced a challenge. I never offer MONEY or prices for no challenge .I never even posted hey guys do a challenge for my song .People do it cause they want to sooo miss me wit that sh*t .I pay ya to show me when I told some1 ‘ hey do a challenge for my song.'”

She later added, “Thankful for all my fans ,artist ,influencer,tiktoker,people that critic music videos and songs ,and the GP for showing me love .I’m extremely happy and satisfied. Ladies that’s in my field keep doing what you doing they going to hate always.Give them a reason too. People that don’t like you always going to find a reason to hate you .Let ‘WINNING ‘ be the reason.”

She has hopped on other TikTok challenges, though, as she shared her own contribution to the “Silhouette Challenge.”

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

