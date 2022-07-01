As one of the biggest superstars in hip-hop today, a lot of people want a lot of things from Cardi B. Judging from a recent Q&A session Cardi held with fans on Twitter, those folks have a better idea of which of those things to expect in the future, as Cardi detailed some of her loose goals, from dream collaborations to future album plans.

One fan asked whether Cardi would ever work with Latto; Cardi answered in the resounding affirmative. That one makes a lot of sense because Latto was one of the three rising rappers Cardi featured in her raunchy “WAP” video with Megan Thee Stallion. They are also two of the most popular women in rap today, and Latto previously expressed her admiration for Cardi in an interview with Hot 97.

When another fan pointed out that some of Cardi’s biggest hits were in Latin music styles like reggaeton, citing “La Modelo,” “Taki Taki,” and “I Like It,” Cardi gave a two-for-one answer, replying that she wanted to release a full Spanish album, as well as a joint mixtape with her husband Offset.

YES ! After my album i want to a mixtape with Offset and a Spanish album #AskCardi https://t.co/Dz2Vfxl0uz — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 1, 2022

Cardi also shared a few details about her upcoming album, although she took care to give vague answers to give herself a lot of wiggle room for changes. For instance, she teased that the album will have “more than ten” tracks, but “less than twenty.”

More then ten less then twenty #AskCardi https://t.co/EfNJOW5NYz — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 1, 2022

You can see more fans’ questions and Cardi’s answers on the #AskCardi hashtag on Twitter.