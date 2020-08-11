Sukihana View this post on Instagram Pretty and ratchet @sukihanagoat …I love her growth.Her music is growing and she don’t give a damn got a Bentley out of onlyfans while the haters judge .Thank you soo much for being in my video .Keep grinding .You a star ⭐️ A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on Aug 9, 2020 at 5:40pm PDT Like Cardi B, Sukihana got her start of the reality show Love & Hip-Hop, appearing on the Miami-based version earlier this year. While the show hasn’t been much of a launching pad for its stars’ careers — really only Cardi has ever achieved mainstream notice since the show’s premiere in 2011 — Suki has popped up in videos semi-regularly for the past two years. Like Cardi, Rubi, and Mulatto, she built her following on social media, showing off her rhyme skills in freestyles posted to Instagram as she put out her own, self-financed music videos. Her most successful appearance to date came in 2018 alongside Texas rapper Cuban Doll in the video for “Drug Dealer.” Song You Should Know: “Pretty And Ratchet” As Suki’s spent the last two years polishing her skills, her latest is naturally her best. She sounds more confident than ever, with an improved flow that shows the attention that she pays to her craft. While the single flew mostly under the radar, that was more likely due to the glut of new female rappers popping up than any lack of talent or marketing on Suki’s part. Even Cardi comments on her growth, the sort of noticeable effort that suggests she won’t simply rest on her laurels now that she’s “made it.” She also has a quirky and unapologetic sense of humor and authenticity which will not only endear her to fans, but also serve her well in brushing off her inevitable haters. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.