Cardi B isn’t unfamiliar with the feeling of facing a lawsuit. Last year, the rapper got sued for $1 million by a YouTube vlogger, who insisted that Cardi calling her out by name in an Instagram video led to severe emotional and financial distress. Now, she has apparently been hit with another lawsuit: TMZ reports that Cardi is being sued for allegedly assaulting, striking, and spitting on a female security guard in 2018.

The publication notes that Emani Ellis filed the lawsuit today in Los Angeles County Superior Court, suing for assault, battery, and infliction of emotional distress. The suit says that on February 24, 2018, Cardi “maliciously struck [Ellis] in the head, face and body.” Ellis, who identifies as African-American, also attested that Cardi spit on her and used profanities and racial slurs. She also claimed that Cardi “used her celebrity status to get her fired from her job as a security guard.”

However, witnesses reportedly believe Cardi was not the villain in this situation. Cardi was apparently leaving an appointment in the medical building where Ellis worked when Ellis approached Cardi and tried to take photos or videos of her. Cardi asked Ellis to stop because she did not wish to be recorded in a doctor’s office. At this point, Ellis and Cardi allegedly got into an argument, at which point a building staffer got in between the two. Witnesses say the situation did not escalate to a physical level, and that racial slurs were not used.

As for Ellis’ claim that Cardi got her fired, a representative for the medical building apparently told TMZ that Cardi’s doctor and patient coordinator got Ellis fired “because they both felt the guard had violated Cardi’s privacy.”

