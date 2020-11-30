Thanksgiving was last week and the holiday could mean bad news for life in the pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci believes there could be a surge of coronavirus cases after people travel to and from Thanksgiving celebrations, and the CDC website recommended celebrating with people you live with and/or having virtual celebrations with those who don’t share the same roof with you. So, when Cardi B revealed over the weekend that she had a big Thanksgiving gathering, she saw some backlash.

Last night, Cardi reflected on her holiday weekend, writing on Twitter, “12kids and 25 adults over the holidays.It was lit !!” Following that tweet, there were responses critical of Cardi’s decision to have a large celebration, like one that read, “i hope it was worth it for you and those 25 adults and 12 kids. i truly hope it was because i can promise you it’s not worth it to everyone else who is affected by your poor choices aka the healthcare workers who you will run to when you’re sick.”

12kids and 25 adults over the https://t.co/jROX5NQF2p was lit !! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

Cardi insisted, however, that she was abundantly cautious in preparing for the event, saying that she “spent soo much money” on coronavirus tests for everybody in attendance. She tweeted, “Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me .I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1.” She later added that regular testing has become a part of her routine, writing, “ME specially and everyone that works around me get tested literally 4 times a week.Im In the middle of work and Everytime we clock in we MUST GET TESTED !” She also wrote, “People be trying tooo hard to be offended.I wonder how they survive the real world [laughing emoji].”

Sorry my bad wasn’t trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me .I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1. https://t.co/gjGo1JAvnY — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

ME specially and everyone that works around me get tested literally 4 times a https://t.co/RlAcg1X3VD In the middle of work and Everytime we clock in we MUST GET TESTED ! https://t.co/s9N8N1LxeW — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

People be trying tooo hard to be offended.I wonder how they survive the real world 😂 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 29, 2020

Meanwhile, despite what Cardi declares in “WAP,” it appears that she did in fact cook something for Thanksgiving.

