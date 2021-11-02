Cardi B Will Bring Her Big Personality To Host The 2021 AMAs

Over the years Cardi B has become as well-known for her boisterous personality as her club-friendly music. According to Billboard, she’ll soon apply that personality to the task of hosting the upcoming American Music Awards. The show, which will air live on Sunday, November 21 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, has been kind to Cardi since her 2017 breakthrough with “Bodak Yellow,” giving her five wins at previous shows along with three nominations this year. She also performed “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin at the 2018 AMAs.

In a statement, Cardi said, “When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC, and MRC for making this happen.” Cardi’s selection makes her the fourth Black woman to host the AMAs in five consecutive years. In 2017-18, the show was hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross; in 2019, Ciara took over hosting duties; and last year’s show was MC’d by none other than Taraji P. Henson.

The nominees, which were announced last Thursday, include Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd, who are all nominated for Artist Of The Year, while the show’s host Cardi B is nominated for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist alongside Coi Leray, Erica Banks, Megan Thee Stallion, and Saweetie.

The 2021 American Music Awards will air live at 8:00 pm ET on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu. You can still vote for various awards here.

