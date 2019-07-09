Getty Image

At the moment, all existing musical records are cowering in fear, because Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” is breaking just about all of them. The single has been an absolute chart success, and now, it is chasing one of the biggest records of all time. The song is officially the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 for the 14th week, and if it retains that spot for three more weeks and reaches 17 weeks, it will be the longest-running No. 1 single of all time.

The viral single is still huge, and that 17-week mark actually looks like it might be a reasonable goal. Lil Nas X seems like a fun guy who is handling his sudden fame extremely well, so a lot of people want to see him win. One of those folks is Chance The Rapper, who is doing all that he can to ensure that “Old Town Road” breaks the chart record. He just shared a tweet revealing the news that “Old Town Road” is in the running for that accolade, and implored his followers to help, writing, “STREAM OLD TOWN ROAD NOW.”

As Lil Nas X is wont to do, he responded to the news of “Old Town Road” remaining at No. 1 with a meme:

Yesterday, he also thanked his fans for the chart success of his 7 EP, as it has achieved a peak of No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. He tweeted, “i’m super late but thank you guys for getting 7 to number 2 on the billboard 200. i really appreciate it and love you for even listening. album gonna slap 10x harder.”

Even if “Old Town Road” doesn’t reach 17 weeks at No. 1, it already has an impressive spot in music history with a similar record, as it is the longest-running N0. 1 hip-hop song of all time.

