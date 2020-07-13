Chance The Rapper Suggests He Would Vote For Kanye West Over Joe Biden

Kanye West’s recent announcement that he plans to run for president of the country received a lot of push-back, but not from everybody. Elon Musk gave Kanye his “full support” (but later seemed to cool off on it), and now it appears Kanye has Chance The Rapper in his corner as well.

Last night, Kanye West shared a new song called “Donda,” in honor of his late mother’s birthday. Chance was apparently moved by the video, as he used it as an opportunity to seemingly support Kanye’s presidential bid, sharing the visual and writing, “And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh.”

And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh https://t.co/JgbGBmPQk5 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

One fan replied to Chance’s tweet, “Chance, I like you, I really do but if you don’t realize this is just an attempt to steal liberal voters and swing the vote for Trump then you got an issue man #AnyoneButTrump2020.” He responded, “Everything I seen been more on the #anyonebutKanye side, but I understand the only vote for who I think can win politics.”

Chance followed that up by asking his fans, “Are we pro two-party system?” After one user responded, “We are against Kanye running for president,” Chance asked, “Why tho? Is there a better choice?” A few minutes later, he added, “Ima keep it real alota u n****s is racist.”

Everything I seen been more on the #anyonebutKanye side, but I understand the only vote for who I think can win politics — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Are we pro two-party system? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Why tho? Is there a better choice? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Ima keep it real alota u niggas is racist — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

He then posed a question to his followers: “Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna ‘get trump out’ but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??”

Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better?? — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

Chance then concluded, “I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way.” A user suggested that Chance should “educate [Kanye] about vaccines,” and he responded, “I’m by no means an anti vaxxer but maybe if you educated yourself on black and brown peoples history of government vaccines and tests that were actually intentionally harmful, Start with the Tuskeegee Experiment. Not saying its happening today but may help u understand.”

I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

I’m by no means an anti vaxxer but maybe if you educated yourself on black and brown peoples history of government vaccines and tests that were actually intentionally harmful, Start with the Tuskeegee Experiment. Not saying its happening today but may help u understand — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 13, 2020

This comes days after Chance shared video of an old Kanye interview and wrote, “If you have a 30 mins today, watch the Kanye Interview with the breakfast club from 2013. This is on the heels of Yeezus being his most hated album and him and right after he left NIKE for ADIDAS. Its crazy how right he was about everything.”

If you have a 30 mins today, watch the Kanye Interview with the breakfast club from 2013. This is on the heels of Yeezus being his most hated album and him and right after he left NIKE for ADIDAS. Its crazy how right he was about everything https://t.co/ZbS8pwgMCm — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) July 8, 2020

This also comes a couple years after he came to Kanye’s defense after controversial tweets about Trump.