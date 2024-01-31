Boise’s Treefort Music Festival has unveiled the third and final wave of artists that are joining their lineup. Alongside the fest’s headliners Channel Tres, Briston Maroney, Neko Case, and more, several new global performers have been added to the stacked list.

In the final lineup reveal, Treefort’s picks span a range of genres. There’s the Grammy-nominated Cimafunk, the LA-based folk-pop performer Kate Bollinger, an “an eight-piece psychedelic cumbia band” called Los Chapillacs, the Aussie pop group Blusher, and many more, according to a press release.

There will also be a comedy section running at the fest, with Janeane Garofalo being among the one-night-only headliners.

Given that the festival will run from March 20 to 24, it allows attendees more than enough time to catch all of their favorite acts. Tickets are currently on sale, with prices expected to raise on March 1. Right now, a five-day General Admission ticket is $295.

Treefort also offers options ZIPLINE (front-of-line access) and U21 (under 21) pass options for different prices. And, if you only want to go one day, those tickets are available, too.

For more information about Treefort Music Festival, visit their official website.

