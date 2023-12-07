Compton DJ/rapper Channel Tres is kicking off the rollout to his 2024 project with “Walked In The Room,” its funky first single. The video, directed by Aris Chatman, higlights Tres’ slick dance moves as he explores Los Angeles’ LIttle Tokyo. The house-driven production anchors the upbeat track, while Tres’ cool vocals detail his laid-back outlook on life.

“Walked In The Room” is the firstsingle from Tres’ upcoming project, as well as his first since dropping the February EP Real Cultural Sh*t. The EP was the Hub City artist’s first major-label release and featured the singles “Just Can’t Get Enough,” “No Limit,” and “6am.”

Also this year, Channel Tres began expanding his reach with a series of collaborations, introducting his funky “Compton House” take on dance music to new audiences. In January, he teamed up with UK producer SG Lewis and Charlotte Day Wilson on “Fever Dreamer.” Then, in February, he and fellow West Coast native Terrace Martin released “Chucks,” a groovy ode to the unofficial official footwear of Los Angeles and its surrounding cities.

Most recently, Tres joined forces with the current standard bearer of Black dance music, Kaytranada, on “Stuntin‘,” the B-side of Kaytranada’s single “Lover/Friend” with fellow Canadian Rochelle Jordan. The 1-2 punch ensured that more music fans will be finding out about Jordan — and Tres.

Check out the video for “Walked In The Room” above.