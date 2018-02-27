David Bowie ‘Wasn’t This Musical Genius,’ According To The Rolling Stones’ Drummer Charlie Watts

02.27.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments

Getty Image

The Rolling Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts has reached the age where he officially does not care what people think of him — nor should he. In a recent interview with The Guardian to promote the Stones’ upcoming No Filter UK and European tour, he let slip that he didn’t care if his band continued on.

“I love playing the drums and I love playing with Mick and Keith and Ronnie, I don’t know about the rest of it. It wouldn’t bother me if the Rolling Stones said that’s it … enough. I don’t know what I would do if I stopped. Keith is a great one for saying once you’re going, keep going. The big worry for me is being well enough. We don’t work like we used to fortunately. There are huge gaps between each show…For me, I would like to be standing on Sunday 8 July at the end of the show in Warsaw. That’s as far as I can see.”

Additionally, and perhaps more interestingly, Watts had some subtle criticisms of the late David Bowie. “I thought people would have been very sad obviously, and he was a lovely guy and he wrote a couple of good songs,” he explained briefly in the interview. “But for me, he wasn’t this musical genius.” This an especially hot take, considering the well-documented friendship between Bowie and Mick Jagger.

The Stones’ No Filter tour kicks off 5/17 at Dublin’s Croke Park. Check out the full routing here.

Around The Web

TAGSCharlie WattsDAVID BOWIEROLLING STONES

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP