The Rolling Stones’ drummer Charlie Watts has reached the age where he officially does not care what people think of him — nor should he. In a recent interview with The Guardian to promote the Stones’ upcoming No Filter UK and European tour, he let slip that he didn’t care if his band continued on.
“I love playing the drums and I love playing with Mick and Keith and Ronnie, I don’t know about the rest of it. It wouldn’t bother me if the Rolling Stones said that’s it … enough. I don’t know what I would do if I stopped. Keith is a great one for saying once you’re going, keep going. The big worry for me is being well enough. We don’t work like we used to fortunately. There are huge gaps between each show…For me, I would like to be standing on Sunday 8 July at the end of the show in Warsaw. That’s as far as I can see.”
Additionally, and perhaps more interestingly, Watts had some subtle criticisms of the late David Bowie. “I thought people would have been very sad obviously, and he was a lovely guy and he wrote a couple of good songs,” he explained briefly in the interview. “But for me, he wasn’t this musical genius.” This an especially hot take, considering the well-documented friendship between Bowie and Mick Jagger.
The Stones’ No Filter tour kicks off 5/17 at Dublin’s Croke Park. Check out the full routing here.
No one cares, Grandpa Steal-From-Your-Betters.
I thought it was genius how the Stones got rich and famous ripping off blues musicians.
One doesn’t have to be a “genius” to be awesome.
This guy needs to run for office, apparently. Meantime I’m just going to look up some of the great music he’s written–Oh. Oh, look at that.
Sounds like Charlie’s got a bit of Quincy Jones-itis.
It’s a bit of a win-win in the long run. The Stones covered their favorite blues artists to begin with and ended up exposing the black blues to a shit ton of white kids who never would’ve heard or been interested in it. $$$
Dudes the only “drummer” I’ve ever seen who can’t hit 2 things at one time… Watch him play. Worst “professional musician” in recorded history.
Multitasking is for chicks, bro! #fightthematriarchy
Rick Wakeman thought Bowie was pretty good And hehas more musical talent then all the stones rolled into one.
Says the drummer any high school drummer could replace.
Bowie was a musical genius. The Stones will always live in the shadow of the Beatles.
Says the worst drummer ever.
Huge Stones fan here. But i can’t believe after 60 years of not saying a word (since he was probably 16) Charlie finally opens his mouth and in a sentence says 2 things so stupid. He doesn’t care if the stones split (bet he wouldn’t utter those words in 1965).now that he’s farting dust and made his millions oh well. And His comment about Bowie, speaks for itself. Cmon charlie
I’m not a Stones fan, so I don’t mean to sound like I’m defending Watts, but I watched a ton of docs about Bowie around the time he passed away and quite a few of them implied / alluded to the same thing.
I distinctly remember one part where Nile Rodgers was talking about Bowie sort of wandering in to the studio with a 12-string guitar that only had six strings actually strung. Then he strummed a few chords and sang a few bars. And he basically turned it over to Nile to build into an actual song. Then Bowie wandered off. It was a somewhat funny anecdote but it seemed very telling.