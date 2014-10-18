Cheesy Pop Music Videos That Had No Business Appearing On ‘Beavis And Butt-Head’

10.18.14 4 years ago 17 Comments
Before vlogs dominated the music review landscape, there existed two respected and biting music critics whose to-the-point analysis consisting of “this sucks” or “this rules” became the end all say all of who made it in the music biz. They were two AC/DC and Metallica loving metalheads known as… Beavis and Butt-Head. To celebrate their creator (and the creator of many other wonderful yet criminally underrated shows *cough* King of the Hill) Mike Judge’s recent 52nd birthday, I give you 20 cheesy pop music videos that had no business appearing on Beavis and Butt-Head.

1. Olivia Newton John — “Physical”

2. Hall and Oates — “Maneater”

3. Wham — “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go”

4. Vanilla Ice — “I Love You”

5. Tom Jones — “If I Only Knew”

6. New Kids on the Block — “Hangin’ Tough”

7. Carmen Electra — “Everybody Get on Up”

8. Amy Grant — “Baby, Baby”

9. Tiffany — “I Think We’re Alone Now”

10. Yanni — “Reflections of Passion”

