Before vlogs dominated the music review landscape, there existed two respected and biting music critics whose to-the-point analysis consisting of “this sucks” or “this rules” became the end all say all of who made it in the music biz. They were two AC/DC and Metallica loving metalheads known as… Beavis and Butt-Head. To celebrate their creator (and the creator of many other wonderful yet criminally underrated shows *cough* King of the Hill) Mike Judge’s recent 52nd birthday, I give you 20 cheesy pop music videos that had no business appearing on Beavis and Butt-Head.
1. Olivia Newton John — “Physical”
2. Hall and Oates — “Maneater”
3. Wham — “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go”
4. Vanilla Ice — “I Love You”
5. Tom Jones — “If I Only Knew”
6. New Kids on the Block — “Hangin’ Tough”
7. Carmen Electra — “Everybody Get on Up”
8. Amy Grant — “Baby, Baby”
9. Tiffany — “I Think We’re Alone Now”
10. Yanni — “Reflections of Passion”
Beiber was on one of the new episodes.
Speaking of which….what the hell happened? I thought that was going to be more than a 10 episode or whatever it was run.
He created and runs Silicon Valley. That takes up all of his time I imagine. As good as those new Beavis And ButtHead eps were Id rather get Silicon Valley
“On January 10, 2014, Mike Judge announced that, while he is busy working on Silicon Valley, there is a chance of him pitching Beavis and Butt-Head to another network and that he wouldn’t mind making more episodes.[36] While giving an interview to Howard Stern on May 6, 2014, Judge mentioned that MTV’s demographics, rather than the show’s ratings (which he said were second only to Jersey Shore) were the reason the revived series hasn’t been brought back on MTV. He also said that MTV was close to selling it to another network, “but it got wrapped up in deal stuff and eventually I stopped asking them about it,” and that “it may still come back” on MTV or another network.”
So…basically the story is the same as it’s been since about 1995.
MTV has no goddamn idea what they are doing with anything but still manage to be on air?
this show wasn’t just to praise Metallia and Pantera videos, it was also to make fun of these pop videos. Hell, these were normally more funny than good videos. so i think they do have business being on the show.
Exactly. Uproxx “writers” really have been struggling lately.
Exactly. What kid of show would it have been if Beavis and Butthead just watched videos that they like? The whole point was for them to shit all over lame music. That and to give Rob Zombie a career.
The one where Beavis and Butthead act like Pantera is the dude’s name as opposed to the band’s name is better than Season 4 of The Wire.
“You treat your stepmother with respect, Pantera!”
God for fuck’s sake THIS. You can’t have cool stuff unless some things suck. I think butthead even made a speech about that. Is Butthead more thoughtful than an Uproxx writer?
List isn’t complete without Michael Bolton’s “Everybody’s Crazy”.
The music videos were my favorite part of Beavis & Butt-Head. You couldn’t remember what music videos were included with each episode so it added a freshness to the show that made you want to watch it over and over again.
Funny thing is, I used to really dislike the music videos. The videos I wanted to see where cropped and talked over, and the videos I didn’t want to see I didn’t want to see. I thought some of their jokes were funny, but at the time I felt it dragged down the show.
Now I can sit and YouTube just the videos and their commentary for hours.
where the hell is that super suck group with Snow and Kenny G and Vanilli and Rico Suave?
Color Me Bad?
yeah…..[www.youtube.com]
I had forgotten about that Carmen Electra video.
I don’t think the writer gets the concept of the show. It was two stupid kids sitting around watching MTV. That is pretty all encompassing, and that is what it was like watching MTV in those days. How do they not belong?