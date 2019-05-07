Cher Performed An Iconic Surprise Set At The 2019 Met Gala

05.07.19 58 mins ago

Getty Image

The theme for the 2019 Met Gala was “Camp” — and Vogue editor and master party-planner Anna Wintour certainly delivered. Following the event’s red carpet, lucky gala attendees were treated to a surprise performance from the queen of camp herself, Cher.

The legendary singer performed several songs from her 2018 ABBA cover album Dancing Queen, alongside “If I Could Turn Back Time,” “Believe,” and more of her biggest hits. Unfortunately, the Gala’s rules on phones and recording are strict, so we don’t have any full videos of the performances. But where alcohol is served and celebrities are doing wild things, phones will find their way out regardless.

Gucci designer Alessandro Michele apparently let Harry Styles onto his shoulders to dance to “Believe.” At some point, Cher changed from her blonde wig and jeans to a sheer, sparkly bodysuit and blue wig. We don’t have videos of the whole scene, but the celeb-shot footage we do have is a gold mine of incredible moments. And while some celebrities didn’t get the memo that camp is more than just wearing a black suit with some sparkles, hopefully Cher’s performance of songs from Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again schooled them on camp sensibility.

Watch some highlights from Cher’s performance below.

MET GALAMet Gala 2019
