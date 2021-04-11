Success doesn’t always lead to happiness — something that Chika has unfortunately experienced. Despite dropping impressive projects and even landing a Grammy nomination, things haven’t been perfect for the Alabama native. It seems like things have only gotten worse, as she took to Twitter on Sunday to share a message announcing her retirement.

today, i shared that I was thinking of retiring because the mental toll being in the industry has taken on me is not something you bounce back from easily. i’ve told my team, i’ve told my therapist, i’ve told friends and acquaintances. today i told twitter. what followed was a hoard of psychotic fans rejoicing in the decline of my mental health, harassing me as if I spoke to them first. when you have depression, the negative self talk you have towards yourself is deafening. now imagine a slew of weirdos dogpiling on top of thoughts you already have to fight off yourself. it’s not f*cking cool, it’s not “trolling” or “stan culture,” you’re pushing people to a point of no return. and no, i don’t feel bad for wishing death on people who sh*t like that cuz you deserve the same fate as the people you effect. with that said, I’m out. if it doesn’t work, i’ll try again. idc. have fun. i never liked it here anyway.

I GOT THE SCREEN RECORDING Y'ALL !! https://t.co/JPFrfCtUTg — bardiupdatess anti (@AmaIasCIit) April 11, 2021

The message came after a Instagram Live session in which she responded to fans’ feelings about her announcement. “I came on here and said I was retiring because that’s where I’m at — physically, mentally and emotionally,” she said. “And you stupid b*tches flooded my comments immediately, not know what the f*ck I’m going through. You want me to give a good god damn about you and your stupid ass fifth grade stan friends?”

Chika is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.