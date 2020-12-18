Earlier today young breakout rapper Chika let fans know that even if it wasn’t a full new EP, she’d be dropping something new tonight. “Not an EP,” she wrote on Twitter. “But stay up. Got some sh*t to say. See you friday.” Well, now that it’s officially past midnight on the east coast, her new song “Gold Medals” is finally here.

not an ep. but stay up. got some shit to say. see you friday. — CHIKA 🏆 (@oranicuhh) December 17, 2020

The track dropped on SoundCloud with little fanfare aside from her tweet, but includes info that it was produced by Tay Keith and features a photo of a Grammy trophy as the artwork. It samples the announcement of her nomination for Best New Artist at the Grammys, announced just a few weeks ago. And last week she released the new single, “FWB,” so new music has been steadily coming.

This new track comes after a huge year for the young hip-hop star, who has managed to blow up even during a year without touring due to the quarantine. Her debut EP, Industry Games, came out this spring, and she was also featured on XXL‘s coveted Freshman cover. All that along with the Best New Artist Grammy award, round out her year with a nod from the very industry she comments on for her debut. Not bad for a freshman. Stream her new song above.