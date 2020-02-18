Chika Reflects On Her Self-Made Prosperity With The Rapid-Fire ‘Industry Games’

Rap up-and-comer and recent Warner Records signee Chika has established herself as an impressive young artist. Now, she has reaffirmed that on her latest song, “Industry Games.”

The track runs for just over two minutes, during which her dexterous flow dominates. Chika spoke about the song with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, saying that the track is about her self-made success: “It’s all of the rules … it’s the book itself. I think I’m rewriting it, so everyone’s welcome. I think after doing this so long by myself, I’ve had to adjust a lot and learn the ropes on my own. And in that way, I kind of have unlocked this world to myself that’s like, ‘Oh, this is what everyone else is doing. This is what you need to be doing.'”

Chika previously told Uproxx about her goal in music, saying, “I always say that I just want to change the way people process emotion. I’m a 22-year-old female out here rapping, I want to be having fun with it. I don’t want the obligation to always have to do like the political one, let’s say. I want to have fun and talk about my experiences and growing up and learning things, stories that I would be talking about this experience, you know. The journey I’ve been taken on.”

Listen to “Industry Games” above, and read our interview with Chika here.

Chika is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.