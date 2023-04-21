Chlöe is officially over internet trolls ruining her fun. As Charlamagne Tha God put it when she visited Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club show this morning, “digital dickheads” have been getting her down — but lately, she’s been fighting back. “Come at me bro,” she said.

Toward the end of the interview, though, after DJ Envy tried to shade Charlamagne for not downloading Chlöe’s debut album In Pieces, she had to drag him, too. “Did you download the album?” she questioned him. “I streamed it,” he said.

The interrogation didn’t stop there, though. “Okay, so what was your favorite song?” Chlöe wondered. This stopped Envy in his tracks. And while he tried to plead out by saying that he’s played “Have Mercy” in the club, she pointed out that “Have Mercy” wasn’t included on the album proper, and again questioned what song from the album he played. “Caught!” she snarked.

Oop, exactly Chloe! 🤭 pic.twitter.com/kx1Xqh4aVe — Chlöe x Halle Now 🩴☀️ (@cxhnow) April 21, 2023

Obviously, this was more of a comedic moment between the host and guest, but Chlöe has been making it a point lately to call out the trolls who have so much to say about her, but aren’t real fans. Her In Pieces tour backdrop puts some of the more common criticisms on display, allowing her the platform to strike back, and her interviews have found her confronting those people head on.

Watch The Breakfast Club‘s full interview with Chlöe above.