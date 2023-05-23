You might have read The Color Purple at some point in your life, but you’ve never seen an on-screen musical based on the stage production that was based on the original novel before, right? Well, soon you will be able to do just that! The latest adaptation of the Alice Walker tale comes from an A-list team of producers including Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones, Scott Sanders, and Oprah Winfrey, so it is sure to be a certified classic. Black Is King director Blitz Bazawule directed the latest version, which will head to theaters this holiday season.

Even if you know the story, the latest adaptation is expected to be a captivating new take on the beloved novel. Singer Fantasia is stepping back into the role of Cellie, which she played on Broadway in 2007, for another heart-wrenching tale of sisterhood, strength, and some powerful songs. Here is what we know so far.