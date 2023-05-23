You might have read The Color Purple at some point in your life, but you’ve never seen an on-screen musical based on the stage production that was based on the original novel before, right? Well, soon you will be able to do just that! The latest adaptation of the Alice Walker tale comes from an A-list team of producers including Steven Spielberg, Quincy Jones, Scott Sanders, and Oprah Winfrey, so it is sure to be a certified classic. Black Is King director Blitz Bazawule directed the latest version, which will head to theaters this holiday season.
Even if you know the story, the latest adaptation is expected to be a captivating new take on the beloved novel. Singer Fantasia is stepping back into the role of Cellie, which she played on Broadway in 2007, for another heart-wrenching tale of sisterhood, strength, and some powerful songs. Here is what we know so far.
Plot
Based on the novel of the same name, The Color Purple tells the coming-of-age story of a young African-American woman named Celie Harris in the American South during the early 20th century. After being separated from her sister, Celie is forced to make her own way in the world. This adaptation will include songs from the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, which ran from 2005 to 2008, then returned in 2015 until 2017.
Cast
The star-studded cast includes Fantasia Barrino as Celie Harris, while young Celie will be played by Phylicia Mpasi. Celie’s sister Nettie is played by singer Ciara, while her younger counterpart will be portrayed by Halle Bailey. Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, H.E.R., Corey Hawkins, David Alan Grier, and Jon Batiste also round out the cast.
Release Date
The movie will hit theaters on Christmas Day, December 25th, 2023.
Trailer
Check out the trailer below: