Following a critically-acclaimed performance as Ariel in Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey is finally putting out music of her own. For over a decade, Halle Bailey — who is simply going by Halle for her solo era — has been putting out music with her sister, Chlöe as the superstar duo, Chloe X Halle. Now, with her solo single, “Angel,” she is entering the landscape with her solo commercial debut.

On “Angel,” Halle reflects on growing up in the spotlight, and the painful words she received on the way. Over a piano-and-string-driven ballad, she rises above the heartache, and encourages others to follow.

“Heaven knows your wings can weigh you down / but angels make a way somehow,” Halle sings on the song’s chorus.

“Angel” is accompanied by an empowering visual directed by Wendy Morgan, which further cements Halle’s mission to uplift girls and young women like herself.

“This song for me is so very special and near and dear to my heart,” said Halle in a statement. “With everything I’ve gone through the past 3-4 years, suddenly finding myself in this bubble of all these eyes and new opinions, it was easy for me to feel doubt in myself and who I was. This song for me was my climb out of those feelings, a mantra and promise to myself that the work I’m doing here on earth matters and that I matter. I wanted to be able to embrace and be proud of myself and who I am naturally through and through. I hope other brown and Black girls and everyone in general feel embraced, respected, and inspired hearing the words of this song.”

You can listen to “Angel” above.