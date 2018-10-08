Chris Cornell Is Immortalized With A Statue In His Hometown Of Seattle

The kids of #ChrisCornell unveil his statue that will now forever stand in his memory in #Seattle. #KOMONews #MoPOP pic.twitter.com/aV1ha2Dc4Y — Kara Kostanich (@KaraKostanich) October 8, 2018

Few musicians have represented the musical spirit of Seattle as well as hometown hero and Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, a grunge icon with an inimitable and legendary voice. The tributes poured out following his untimely passing last year, and now he’s been honored yet again, this time with a statue at Seattle’s Museum Of Pop Culture.

The statue was commissioned by Cornell’s widow Vicky, created by artist Nick Marra, and unveiled at a ceremony yesterday. Present at the unveiling were Vicky, Cornell’s daughters, Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan, and Soundgarden bandmates Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd, and Matt Cameron. The statue depicts Cornell in a triumphant pose, holding a guitar and with his right hand in the air.

Vicky Cornell spoke at the unveiling, and said, “As an artist, my husband was not only one of the greatest voices in rock history but also one of the greatest and most prolific poets of his time. His contribution to music birthed a movement that would leave an indelible mark on popular music forever.” She also spoke about the statue with the Seattle Times recently, saying, “I wanted to celebrate and honor him, memorialize his contribution to music history and the arts, philanthropy, in his hometown where his initial impact stems from. It’s a really unique city that — it’s defined him — but also I feel like it propelled him to create this movement that would influence popular music forever.”

Find images and videos of the statue and its unveiling above.