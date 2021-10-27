UPROXX Sessions is back with another new performance from an up-and-coming underground star. Chxpo, a Cleveland, Ohio native with ties to the wider SoundCloud thrash-rap movement of 2016 (think SpaceGhostpurpp, Wifisfuneral, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Matt Ox), drops in with an aggressive performance of his new song “All My Opps Dead” from his April 2021 album, Xyber Punk 009.

The punk influences in his music are obvious and his aesthetic leans heavily into the anime-inspired looks that also adorn his peers, so Chxpo may throw off some rap purists. With song titles like “Howls Moving Castle” and “Red Ribbon Army” all over his latest project, though, fans who grew up watching Toonami and Adult Swim will likely find plenty to love. On “All My Opps Dead,” Chxpo employs a scream-rap style reminiscent of Tekashi 69, which should endear him to fans of high-energy, menacing mosh pit rap.

Watch Chxpo perform “All My Opps Dead” above.

