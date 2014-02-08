Start Your Weekend With What May Be The Greatest Music Video Of All Time – IceJJFish’s ‘On The Floor’

#Music
02.08.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

onthefloor

It’s been a pretty up and down week hasn’t it kids? We’ve got Leno finally retiring (Yay!), people threatening 5 year olds (Boo!), George Clooney was everywhere (Yay Boner!), Russia killing dogs (Boo, but boner?) and a lot more. So let’s say goodbye to this long, first week post-Football with the greatest song and music video methinks the world has ever heard, “On The Floor” by IceJJFish. Move over T-Baby:

We know what you’re thinking:

giphy

Mmmmm…that is delicious. It’s like William Hung mated with Drake and out popped a singer (?) who constantly looks at the floor. If you can’t make it through the whole video at least stay for the greatest girl dance moves in history, beginning around the 2:38 mark.

icejjfish
I’m so glad this video is in my life. This is how I feel right now:

andy

Not only is that some high level baby-making music, but that will be my ringtone from now until at least, like, noon on Sunday.

via Youtube, gifs via whifflegif

Around The Web

TOPICS#Music
TAGSgreatest music video evericejjfishMusicon the floorPARKS AND RECT BABY

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP