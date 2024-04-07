lebron caitlin clark
Getty Image
DimeMag

LeBron James Called Out Caitlin Clark Haters During Her Hot Start To The Title Game

After setting ratings records in back-to-back games, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes figured to make a little more history on Sunday afternoon when they took on the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks for the national championship on ABC. A rematch of last year’s Final Four thriller that went Iowa’s way pit the biggest player against the best team in the women’s game, and the sports world was locked in for the 3 p.m. ET tip in Cleveland.

As she usually does, Clark rose to the moment in the early going, scoring 18 first quarter points to give Iowa an early advantage, pulling up from deep and giving the Gamecocks defense some fits in the first 10 minutes.

Among those dialed in for the game was LeBron James, who was wowed by Clark’s early effort like everyone else and decided to let folks know that not rocking with Clark’s game just makes you a “flat out hater.”

Clark has found herself as the leading topic of conversation of late, not just in the women’s basketball space but the sports world as a whole, which has brought an awful lot of takes with it. Some of those, unsurprisingly, have been folks looking to poke holes in her game. While Clark seems fine shrugging those off, she can take a bit of solace in knowing she has a big fan in the biggest name in all of basketball — who also knows a thing or two about dealing with that level of attention.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×