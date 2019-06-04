Indie Mixtape 20: Cosmo Gold’s Debut EP Is Full Of Catchy Pop Gems

06.04.19 1 hour ago

Victoria Gold

When you’re the daughter of 70’s power pop icon Andrew Gold (“Lonely Boy”, “Thank You for Being a Friend”, Linda Ronstadt guitarist/collaborator), you have some big shoes to fill. Sometimes, it takes collaboration. That’s why Emily Gold enlisted a full band comprised of veteran players in the California indie rock scene for her latest project, renaming her solo effort from Velvet to Cosmo Gold and quickly hitting the studio to prep a debut statement. Waiting On The City is the band’s debut EP, and features Gold’s most fleshed-out songs to date.

In anticipation of their new EP, the whole band weighed in on their favorite cities and songs, as well as the nicest things anyone has ever done for them in our latest Indie Mixtape 20.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Emily Gold: Honest, intuitive, lucid dreams.

Stephen Burns: “Tom Petty’s Ghost Lives”

Years from now, how do you hope people will remember your work?

Burns: “I’ve heard of them”

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Burns: León, Spain

Mike Deluccia: New York

Peter Maffei: Los Angeles or London

