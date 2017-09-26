Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Family time is important. It’s easy, especially in the musical field, to get caught up in your work, whether it’s in the studio or out in the road, and neglect to dedicate some time to the people who mean the most to you. Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett seem to understand this idea pretty well, and have decided to combine both work and play in their adorable new “Continental Breakfast” video.

Directed by Danny Cohen, the video captures both artists as they interact with their friends and family, whether that means Kurt watching his daughters play with horses, or taking them to an amusement park, or Courtney hanging with her Grandma and going bowling. The plucky, upbeat music that soundtracks their activities marries perfectly with the upbeat vibes and wide smiles shown throughout.

“Continental Breakfast” is the latest offering from the pair’s upcoming collaborative album Lotta Sea Lice. Prior to this, the duo unveiled a stunning, chill wave single titled “Over Everything” on Apple’s Beats 1 radio hosted by Zane Lowe. “The vibes were strong,” Vile said about working with Barnett. “We discovered we could finish things on the quick, like an outlaw country singer, or Neil Young.”

You can watch their “Continental Breakfast” video above.