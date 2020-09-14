Getty Image
DaBaby Had A Hilarious Response To A Donald Trump Campaign Spam Text

Donald Trump generated enough support nationwide to win the last presidential election, but based on the general tone of conversations surrounding the POTUS, the hip-hop community at large isn’t on board with his reign. At the very least, DaBaby isn’t about it. He made that clear with an Instagram post over the weekend, in which he shared some explicit words regarding Trump’s re-election campaign.

The rapper got a text from an unrecognized five-digit number, which began, “Reply YES to join Trump and receive important messages.” Well, DaBaby wasn’t interested in receiving any messages from Trump, regardless of their supposed importance, so he did not reply “YES.” Instead, he went with, “F*CK YALL.” The automated Trump campaign texting system must have heard that one before, because it responded, “Donald J. Trump For President: You have been unsubscribed and will not receive any more messages.” In the caption of his post, DaBaby wondered, “Who gave bruh nem my number?”

Meanwhile, his other recent Instagram posts have been more celebratory. One of them shows off the fact that his and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar” finished at the top of Billboard‘s Songs Of The Summer chart. In another post from earlier this month, he commemorated the track achieving 4-times Platinum certification.

