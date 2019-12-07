DaBaby Performed Via FaceTime After Missing A Concert In Charlotte

DaBaby was set to play Power 98’s Winter Block Party at Bojangles Coliseum in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina. Due to unforeseen jet issues, the rapper wasn’t able to make it there on time. But despite the hiccup, the rapper decided to project himself on the stadium screen over FaceTime rather than fully cancel his performance.

“Ay, they got me stuck in New York on this raggedy-ass jet,” he said to the crowd over FaceTime. “So this is what we gonna do. We gonna give a free concert to all y’all. And, since all y’all there, they put me on the phone, they put me on the screen. I’m ‘bout to perform this b*tch on FaceTime. Drop my sh*t it don’t matter what song.”

With his image projected up on the screen, DaBaby grooved along with hometown fans to his hits like “Suge.”

Ahead of the actual show, DaBaby apologized to fans and announced his plan in an Instagram post. “Although Baby a firm believer in everything happening for a reason I can’t get over the fact that I let my fans(FAMILY) down by not being able to make it,” he wrote. “Thanks to my fast moving team and a few solid supporters at @power98fm we figured out a way to broadcast me live on the jumbo screen at the concert on a FaceTime call.” The rapper went on to get more personal. “No matter how it come off anybody that know me personally can tell you I’m one of the most humble people you could meet, especially being in the position I’m in and why I went through to get here,” he wrote. “But last night I was humbled even more. God gave me the opportunity to show my city I’m NOT perfect.”

